See the two brightest planets in the sky collide (but not really) at this weekend star party

Those watching the night sky over the past week may have noticed something: two bright spots that appear to be on a collision course.

The spots are actually the planets Venus and Jupiter — and on Saturday they will appear to nearly collide in a celestial event known as a conjunction.

The pairing will make the planets two of the brightest objects in the sky — save for the sun and moon. They will remain as such through Thanksgiving, according to the Tulare Astronomical Association, which is hosting its November Star Party at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arthur Pursell Observatory at 9242 Avenue 184 in Tulare.

Guest are urged to arrive on time. The planets will sink below the horizon shortly after 6 p.m.

While the phenomenon will be the highlight of the event, it will not be the only thing worth viewing. In fact, six planets may be visible with telescopic aid, including Uranus (with its blue-greenish hue) and Neptune (which appears blue-gray). This will be the last chance to see Saturn’s rings before the planet sets in the West.

Several Planetary Nebulas (with names like The Cat’s Eye and the Dumbbell) may also be visible.

Visitors will then be able to look through the association’s telescope in the observing dome, and other telescopes brought in by association members. The cost is $5 for those 12 and older.

The Central Valley Astronomers is hosting its monthly star party Saturday at Eastman Lake, 32175 Road 29 in Raymond. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free.