Celebrate Friendsgiving. Plus, music and monster trucks prep Thanksgiving week

You can see Bigfoot as part of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live, which stops in Fresno, CA, for three shows, Nov. 23 and 24, 2019. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

Black Friday tends to get all the attention when it comes to Thanksgiving.

That’s forgetting the day before Thanksgiving, which tends to a boon for local entertainment venues. Some bars and restaurants have started to roll with it by creating special Friendsgiving events, because everyone needs a place to go when being with the family becomes. Just. Too. Much.

The Friendsgiving at Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen in the Tower District is potluck style and will feature a holiday pie contest. Seasonal beers will be on tap. Details: 5 p.m. Nov. 27. 1279 N. Wishon Ave. goldsteinsbeer.com

Tap and Cellars, the craft beer and wine bar in north Fresno, is having a Friendsgiving tap takeover, with San Diego brewery Modern Times. There will also be live music and a taco truck. Details: 6-midnight, Nov. 27. 317 W Bedford Ave. 559-400-2559, thetapandcellar.com

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Here are some other events to get you prepped for the big day.

Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live stops for a three-show run at Selland Arena. The tour features six Hot Wheel trademarked trucks, including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark and Bigfoot, plus performances from freestyle motocross performers and fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus. Details: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Selland Arena, 700 M St. $27-$40, $13 for kids 2-12. 559-445-8100, hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

Rock music times two

Danish rock duo New Politics returns to Fresno in between dates opening for The Plain White T’s. The band released a new album, An Invitation to an Alternate Reality, earlier this month. Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $22. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

Fulton 55 presents a night of solo rock music with JD Pinkus (bassist with the Butthole Surfers) and Eddie Spaghetti (front man for Supersuckers). Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $18-$22. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Eastman Lake Star Party. 7 p.m. Saturday. Eastman Lake, 32175 Road 29, Raymond. Free. cvafresno.org

▪ She Loves Me. 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Additional shows through Dec. 22. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave. $18-$20. 559-266-0660, 800-371-4747, gcplayers.com

▪ The Princess Bride. 7 p.m. Saturday. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 North Irwin St., Hanford. $5-$8. 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com