Nostalgic for a bit of classic rock? ‘Jukebox Hero’ hit makers returning to Visalia

Classic rock band Foreigner performs March 27, 2020 at the Visalia Convention Center. Foreigner

For those looking to wax nostalgic on 1980s radio rock, the Visalia Convention Center has added Foreigner as the first band in its 2020 calendar lineup.

The band — whose list of karaoke-worthy tunes includes “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and “Jukebox Hero” along with “Dirty White Boy” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” — performs Jan. 27.

Tickets run $47.50 to $99.50 and are available at www.visitvisalia.com or at 559-713-4040.

Special VIP packages start at $249.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The band was last in Visalia in 2017, playing to a sold-out crowd at the Fox Theatre.

“What better way to kick off 2020 than with one of the best-selling artists of all time?,” Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia, said in a news release announcing the show.