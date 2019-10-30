Can America can play nice again? Former SNL cast member will discuss at Town Hall lecture

Dennis Miller. Submitted photo

Dennis Miller built a career on political satire, as a stand-up comedian, a “Saturday Night Live” cast member (and “Weekend Update” anchor) and the host of own television show — both in syndication and on HBO.

He later became known for his commentary, including a short stints on “Monday Night Football” and Fox News.

Miller will be bring that commentary (and some comedy) to the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series Tuesday, Nov. 5. Miller will be featured at a special evening event. His topic: “America, How Can We All Play Nice Again?”

Tickets are $50 for the lecture only. The VIP reception is sold out.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $50. 559-444-2180, www.ticketmaster.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Demolition Derby. 6 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 Chance Ave. $5. Search event on Facebook.

▪ DJ Quik. 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $27. 21 and over. 559-485-5356., www.strummersclub.com

▪ Cala Gala. 1 p.m. Saturday. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. $5. 559-268-6130, www.arteamericas.org

▪ Brockhampton. 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St. $49.95. numbskullshows.com

▪ Switchfoot. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. St., Visalia. $30-$60. 559-625-1367, www.foxvisalia.org

▪ Blue Man Group. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $20-$75. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com