Can America can play nice again? Former SNL cast member will discuss at Town Hall lecture

Dennis Miller. Submitted photo

Dennis Miller built a career on political satire, as a stand-up comedian, a “Saturday Night Live” cast member (and “Weekend Update” anchor) and the host of own television show — both in syndication and on HBO.

He later became known for his commentary, including a short stints on “Monday Night Football” and Fox News.

Miller will be bring that commentary (and some comedy) to the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series Tuesday, Nov. 5. Miller will be featured at a special evening event. His topic: “America, How Can We All Play Nice Again?”

Tickets are $50 for the lecture only. The VIP reception is sold out.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $50. 559-444-2180, www.ticketmaster.com

Other noteworthy events

Demolition Derby. 6 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 Chance Ave. $5. Search event on Facebook.

DJ Quik. 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $27. 21 and over. 559-485-5356., www.strummersclub.com

Cala Gala. 1 p.m. Saturday. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. $5. 559-268-6130, www.arteamericas.org

Brockhampton. 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St. $49.95. numbskullshows.com

Switchfoot. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. St., Visalia. $30-$60. 559-625-1367, www.foxvisalia.org

Blue Man Group. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $20-$75. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
