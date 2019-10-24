Fresno Beehive
‘Dancing with the Stars’ lands at Saroyan Theatre as part of a three-month live tour
For those who need a continual “Dancing with the Stars” fix, the popular ABC competition series is once again taking the show on the road.
It is slated to stop in Fresno on April 1, 2020, at the Saroyan Theatre. Tickets, running $49-$99, are available now at tickermaster.com. Meet-and-mingle VIP packages are also available.
The three-month tour kicks off in January and will feature dancers from the current season, which airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC 30 and runs through Nov. 25. The tour roster so far includes includes Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.
The list is subject to change.
This is a new production that will still hit all of the dance styles featured on the show – tango and foxtrot, cha-cha and waltz.
The current season of the show has already had its share of controversy, both for its inclusion of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer as a contestant and the fact that he has yet to be eliminated.
Dancing with the Star 2020 live dates
- Jan. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
- Jan. 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata
- Jan. 11-12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
- Jan. 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
- Jan. 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
- Jan. 16-17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
- Jan. 18 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *Matinee & Evening Show
- Jan. 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
- Jan. 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
- Jan. 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor
- Jan. 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone
- Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
- Jan. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
- Jan. 30-31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino
- Feb. 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee & Evening Show
- Feb. 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic TheatreFeb. 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace
- Feb. 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat
- Feb. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
- Feb. 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
- Feb. 9 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities
- Feb. 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
- Feb. 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
- Feb. 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium
- Feb. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
- Feb. 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
- Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
- Feb. 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Feb. 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
- Feb. 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Feb. 21-22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee & Evening Show
- Feb. 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock
- Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
- Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox
- Feb. 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
- Feb. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
- March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
- March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert HallMarch 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
- March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
- March 7- Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center
- March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
- March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
- March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena
- March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater
- March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium
- March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
- March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum
- March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak
- March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
- March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center
- March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
- March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino
- March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena
- March 24 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theater
- March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall
- March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort
- March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
- March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs
- March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
- March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
- April 1- Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
- April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic
- April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount
- April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu
- April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
- April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
