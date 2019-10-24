‘Dancing with the Stars’ lands at Saroyan Theatre as part of a three-month live tour

Dancing with the Star live tour stops April 1, 2020 at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno, CA. DWTS

For those who need a continual “Dancing with the Stars” fix, the popular ABC competition series is once again taking the show on the road.

It is slated to stop in Fresno on April 1, 2020, at the Saroyan Theatre. Tickets, running $49-$99, are available now at tickermaster.com. Meet-and-mingle VIP packages are also available.

The three-month tour kicks off in January and will feature dancers from the current season, which airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC 30 and runs through Nov. 25. The tour roster so far includes includes Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

The list is subject to change.

This is a new production that will still hit all of the dance styles featured on the show – tango and foxtrot, cha-cha and waltz.

The current season of the show has already had its share of controversy, both for its inclusion of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer as a contestant and the fact that he has yet to be eliminated.

Dancing with the Star 2020 live dates

Jan. 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Jan. 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

Jan. 11-12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Jan. 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

Jan. 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Jan. 16-17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

Jan. 18 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *Matinee & Evening Show

Jan. 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Jan. 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

Jan. 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor

Jan. 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Jan. 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Jan. 30-31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino

Feb. 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee & Evening Show

Feb. 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic TheatreFeb. 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace

Feb. 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat

Feb. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Feb. 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Feb. 9 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities

Feb. 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Feb. 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

Feb. 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium

Feb. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Feb. 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

Feb. 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Feb. 21-22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee & Evening Show

Feb. 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

Feb. 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox

Feb. 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Feb. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert HallMarch 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

March 7- Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena

March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater

March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium

March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum

March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak

March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center

March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino

March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena

March 24 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theater

March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall

March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort

March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs

March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater

April 1- Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic

April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount

April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu

April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium