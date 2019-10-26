Photoo gallery Luke Combs Beer Never Broke My Heart tour

Fresno Beehive

Fresno Bee Staff

Luke Combs, the country singer with a string of five consecutive No. 1 hits, brought his first-ever headlining tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center for a show Friday night that fans really warmed up to.

The Beer Never Broke My Heart tour continued Saturday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, then heads to the Northwest.

Remaining 2019 tour dates:

  • Oct. 26 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
  • Oct. 31 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center
  • Nov. 1 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
  • Nov. 2 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
  • Nov. 6 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
  • Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Nov. 16 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
  • Nov. 21 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
  • Nov. 22 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Nov. 23 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
  • Dec. 5 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center
  • Dec. 6 — Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena
  • Dec. 13 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
