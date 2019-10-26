Photoo gallery Luke Combs Beer Never Broke My Heart tour

Luke Combs, the country singer with a string of five consecutive No. 1 hits, brought his first-ever headlining tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center for a show Friday night that fans really warmed up to.

The Beer Never Broke My Heart tour continued Saturday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, then heads to the Northwest.

Remaining 2019 tour dates:

Oct. 26 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Oct. 31 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center

Nov. 1 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

Nov. 2 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

Nov. 6 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 16 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 22 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 23 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 5 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center

Dec. 6 — Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena

Dec. 13 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

