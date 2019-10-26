Fresno Beehive
Photoo gallery Luke Combs Beer Never Broke My Heart tour
Luke Combs, the country singer with a string of five consecutive No. 1 hits, brought his first-ever headlining tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center for a show Friday night that fans really warmed up to.
The Beer Never Broke My Heart tour continued Saturday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, then heads to the Northwest.
Remaining 2019 tour dates:
- Oct. 26 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 31 — Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center
- Nov. 1 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena
- Nov. 2 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
- Nov. 6 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
- Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Nov. 16 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
- Nov. 21 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Nov. 22 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 23 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
- Dec. 5 — Bossier City, LA, CenturyLink Center
- Dec. 6 — Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena
- Dec. 13 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
