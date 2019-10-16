Here are all the fright-filled events you’ll need to get through Halloween season

SHARE COPY LINK

Halloween has become the de facto fall holiday, which means there’s a full season’s worth of celebratory happenings crammed into a single month.

And now that the Big Fresno Fair is over, we can really enjoy it. Here’s a sampling of events through October.

Out and about

▪ An “exclusive” Witches Night Out takes place at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Hanford. The ticketed event gets you a goody bag with gifts and snacks, plus cocktails while you shop (and discounts at each location). Details: Main Street, Hanford. $30. 559-582-9457, www.mainstreethanford.com

▪ Arte Americas hosts its annual Dia de Los Muertos celebrations Nov. 1-2. There’s a free Tower District block party and screening of “Coco” followed by the center’s annual Cala Gala at the museum in downtown Fresno. Details: Block Party, 4 p.m. Nov. 1, Olive Avenue, screening starts 7 p.m. at the Revue Parking lot, free; Cala Gala, 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. $5. 559-268-6130, www.arteamericas.org

▪ For those who would rather dress up their pets (or dress up with their pets. And by pets we mean dogs. Sorry cat people), the 12th annual Pooch Parade, Canine Carnival and Costume Contest happens 1 p.m. Oct. 27 on Olive Avenue in the Tower District. Details: Olive and Yosemite avenues. Free to attend, $10 registration for pets. 559-367-3464, www.TowerDistrict.org

Music and movies

▪ The Artourage presents Howl-O-Ween, a Halloween-night metal showcase featuring Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, plus local support from Scoundrel, Reminitions, Valkyrie Missile and more. Details: 4 p.m. Oct. 31, Woodward Park Amphitheater. $35, all ages. theartourage.com

▪ Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby” screens at the Crest Theatre as part of its classic film selection for the month. Also showing will be “Pet Sematary” (Oct. 19), “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (Oct. 25) and a midnight showing of “The Exorcist” (Oct. 26). Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Crest Theatre, 117 Broadway Plaza. $6. 559-268-0044, www.TheCrestTheatre.com.

Destination locations

▪ Hobb’s Grove gives you a choice of hauntings, whether its a trip through the forest, a hayride or the old-school haunted house. Dress up for the grove’s Monster Masquerade on Oct. 26. Details: Dusk, Wednesdays to Sundays through Nov. 2. 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave., Sanger. Prices vary. 559-356-3958, www.hobbsgrove.com

▪ Because getting lost in a corn field isn’t horrifying enough, the Raisin Hell Haunted Cornfield offers Black Out Corn Maze, which is exactly what it says. Note: All its attractions are not recommended for children under 12 and parental discretion is advised. Details: 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays through Oct. 31. 7451 Road 32, Madera. Prices vary by attraction. 559-674-9463, raisinhellranch.com

▪ If you’re looking for some (but not too much) fright in your fun, there’s Ghost Golf. The 18-hole, in-door miniature course features ghostly animatronics and a spooky ambiance that’s not overwhelming for the kids. Details: Noon to 9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 5179 N. Blackstone Ave. $14, $10 for children under 10. 559-800-0811, www.ghost.golf

Parties

▪ DJ Kay Rich plays host at Hot Girl Halloween on Oct. 31 at Chuckchansi Park. Entertainment provided by (if not hot girls) singer/producer Eric Bellinger. Details: 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. $15. 18 and up. Search event on Facebook.

▪ The Standard hosts its annual Haunted Mansion Halloween Party, which it bills as the largest such party in north Fresno. It’s indoor/outdoor with two DJs and three bars running until 2 a.m. Those who dress up can win cash in the costume contest. This one’s obviously for the adults. Details: 8 p.m. Oct. 26. The Standard Restaurant and Lounge, 9455 N. Fort Washington Road. $20-$50. 559-434-3638, standardfresno.com.

For the kids

▪ The Fresno Chaffee Zoo gets a seasonal redecorating for its annual Zoo Boo event. Guests can trick-or-treat through the zoo, (hopefully not) get lost in a hay maze, or dance the night away at Dracula’s Disco (the music is kid friendly). Non-scary children’s costumes are encouraged. Details: 5 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave. $16-$18 advance, $20 day of. The event is expected to sell out. 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org

▪ Sierra Vista Mall is holding mall-wide treat or treating at 6 p.m. Saturday. The annual Boo Fest features carnival games, a trunk or treat, bounce houses and more. Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Sierra Vista community park and inside mall. Free. 559-299-0660, www.sierravistamall.com.

Other noteworthy events

▪ Fulton Street Party + Food Truck Fest. Noon, Saturday. Fulton Street, from Inyo to Fresno streets. Free. 559-490-9966, www.downtownfresno.org

▪ Mudd Fest. 4 p.m. Friday. Woodward Park Amphitheater. $20-$229 super fan VIP. 21 and up. mudd-fest.com

▪ Mark Farina. 9 p.m. Friday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $15-$20. 21 and up. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

▪ Jerry Garcia and Jesus Sepulveda. 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815. E. Olive Ave. $25. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com