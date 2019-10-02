Upcoming at Big Fresno Fair: a Swedish pop star, a classic crooner and a gaming tournament

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson performs Oct. 5, 2019 as part of The Big Fresno Fair.

If the Big Fresno Fair is good for one thing, it’s packing months worth of entertainment into a quick two weeks — even without the carnival rides and horse races.

There is, of course, the concert series happening 7 p.m. each night, along with a plethora of free entertainment throughout the day at various stages around the fairgrounds and other special events coinciding with the fair’s run.

Here’s a quick look at the best of what’s happening over the next week.

Main stage music

Keith Sweat is gonna “make it last forever” Friday night. The R&B singer kicks off the fair’s first weekend at the Paul Paul Theater.

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson performs Saturday.

Christian Nodal, the 20-year-old Spanish singer who is up for favorite Regional Mexican artist at this Latin American Music Awards, plays Sunday.

Next week begins with Paul Anka’s tribute to Frank Sinatra (Oct. 7), followed by rapper Hoodie wit da Boogie (Oct. 8), Christian rock superstars Newboys (Oct. 9) and Tower of Power and War doing a shared bill of old school soul and funk (Oct. 10).

Tickets for all shows are on sale online and at the fair box office.

Tribute acts

The Pavilion Stage has a pair of tribute acts this weekend. The Unauthorized Rolling Stones play at 8 a.m. Friday. Matchbox Twenty Too performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Both shows are free.

E-sports

The fair has Blue Shell Gaming and Imm3rse.in Virtual Reality to create an educational E-Sports experience inside the Junior Exhibits Building.

There will be free gaming, pro-player coaching sessions and tournaments. This week is the Smash Ultimate Tournament, which takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday. A Fortnite tournament will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 12.

Participants can enter for both online.

Other noteworthy events

▪ Dragonforce. 7 p.m. Friday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $23. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

▪ Fall Wine Walk. 5 p.m. Saturday. Old Town Clovis. $40, $50 day of. 559-298-5774, oldtownclovis.org

▪ Jo Koy. 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $45-$55. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com, joykoy.com

▪ Los Lobos. 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Visalia Fox Theater, 300 W, Main St., Visalia. $35-$45. 559-625-1369, foxvisalia.org