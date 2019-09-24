Plan the week: Fairs, festivals and Los Tigres Del Norte. Latin music icons play Visalia

The Norteño band Los Tigres del Norte is sometimes called “Mexico’s Beatles.” The group will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at the Mondavi Center in Davis. Mondavi Center

Los Tigre Del Norte are quintessential norteño music.

The band started in the 1960s when its member were still teenagers and the group continues to be a vital.

In celebration of National Hispanic heritage month, the band released “Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison,” an album and Netflix special recorded live at the California prison. It’s the first time a band has been allowed to perform at the Folsom since Johnny Cash.

Also, in celebration of the month, the band headlines MicheFest on Saturday night at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.

The day-long music festival also includes performances from Banda Los Sebastianes, La Original Banda El Limon Del Salvador Lizarraga, Los Malandrines, Alejandra Rojas, Zenaido Aleman, Los de la Cuadr, La Marcha and Macondo.

There will also be food, a Michelada competition (to honor the name) and other art and cultural expositions.

Details: Noon Sunday. Rawhide Ballpark, 300 N. Giddings St. $50-$120. 559-732-4433, www.michefest.net

Big Fresno Fair on tap

The Big Fresno Fair kicks off its 12-day run Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a concert performance from country singer Chris Janzen.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited plays your favorites CCR hits (“Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son”) Oct. 3 as part of the band’s farewell tour. The band features original members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.

Keith Sweat leads into the weekend, New Jack Swing-style. The R&B singer performs Oct. 4.

All shows start at 7 p.m. and are ticketed evens. See the fair’s website for tickets prices and more.

Details: 11 a.m. Wednesday. Through Oct. 14. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $8-$10 fair admission. 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Caruthers Fair, through Saturday. Caruthers Fair Grounds, 13595 S. Raider St., Carutrhers. Free. 559-864-3768, www.caruthersfair.com

▪ Super Smash Fest, 10 a.m. Saturday. Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center, 1055 Van Ness Ave. $10, $15 day of event. Search event on Facebook

▪ Los Angles Azules, 8 p.m. Saturday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $41-$181. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

▪ Clovis Beef Festival, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Dr., Clovis. $10. www.fkccw.com

▪ Coyote Fest. 10 a.m. Saturday. Historic Coulterville, Main Street and town park. Free. 209-878-0111, www.coyotefest.org