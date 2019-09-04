The Madera Fair is four days of free concerts — plus lumberjacks, hypnotists and racing pigs

Children will get a kick out of watching the All Alsakan Racing Pigs at the Madera District Fair Thursday through Sunday.

California’s county fair season is winding down for the year, which in the Fresno area means things are about to kick off.

In the central San Joaquin Valley, the Madera District Fair opens Thursday and features four days of live music, plus lumberjack competitions, hypnotist performances and racing pigs.

Music performances are by Trace Adkins, Loverboy and the Commodores, plus a Sunday night doubleheader of Voz de Mando and La Original Banda el Limon.

Still to come on the county fair circuit: the 100th Tulare County Fair Sept. 11-15 and The Big Fresno Fair Oct. 2-14.

And while it’s not a county fair, the 90th Caruthers District Fair on Sept. 25-28 is billed as California’s largest free gate fair.

Madera Fair details: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Madera Fairgroundds, 1850 W. Cleveland Ave., Madera. $10-$25. 559-674-8511, www.maderafair.com.

Oother noteworthy events

▪ Jeanette Harris, 7 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., $25-$40. 559-412-7400, fulton55.com

▪ Big Bounce America, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Granite Park Sports Complex, 4000 N. Cedar Ave. $25-$30, kids and adults-only sessions available. thebigbounceamerica.com

▪ Whitey Morgan’s 3rd Annual BBQ Birthday Bash, noon Saturday and Sunday. Bandit Town USA, 55420 Road 226, North Fork. $75-$200. whiteymorgan.com

▪ Central California Antique Flea Market, 7 p.m. Saturday. International Ag. Center, 4500 S. Laspina St. Tulare. $5. 559-759-9133, www.californiaantiquemarket.com

▪ Ninja Warrior Competition, 10 a.m. Saturday. Playground Training Academy, 1433 Menlo Ave. Clovis. $25 registration, 6-12 years old. $5 spectators. 559-322-1907, playgroundtrainingacademyllc.com

▪ Respite by the River, reading by Diana Marcum with music by Benjamin Boone and Friends. 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. San Joaquin River Ranch House, 11605 Old Friant Road. Free. 559-248-8480, www.riverparkway.org