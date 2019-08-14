Fresno Beehive

These Ohio emo rockers have love for Fresno. See them again in a midweek show

Ohio emo band Hawthorne Heights returns to Fresno, Aug. 20, 2019. The band plays Full Circle Brewing Company on its 15th anniversary tour. Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its album “The Silence In Black And White,” which featured the track “Ohio is for Lovers” and was a big seller for its label at the time.

The album was released around the same time that the band first came to Fresno — they played the Warped tour in 2005.

Since then, the band has been through Fresno a few time, including recently. The group was at Fulton 55 last year in support of its latest album, “Bad Frequencies. “

The band performs Tuesday at Full Circle Brewing Company with the Emery and a slew of locals, including Days Under Authority and and Valkyrie Missile, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Details: 5 p.m. Tuesday. Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F St. $20-$45. All ages. www.eventbrite.com

Other noteworthy events

Taco Truck Throwdown 9, 3 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St.. $30, $89, $199. 559-320-8497, fresnogrizzlies.com

The Big Booksale, 10 a.m. through Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sierra Vista Mall. Free entry. 559-486-0866, www.fresnofol.org

Boots in the Park with Chase Rice, RaeLynn, Clare Dunn and Leaving Austin, 3 p.m. Saturday. Rotary Amphitheater Woodward Park. $29-$249. bootsinthepark.com

Night Riots, 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $16. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummerclub.com

Jackson Browne, 7 p.m. Saturday. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., $56-$100, 559-264-2848, www.warnors.org

Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. Thursday. Save Mart Center. $30.75-$96.75. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com

Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
