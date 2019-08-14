These Ohio emo rockers have love for Fresno. See them again in a midweek show

Hawthorne Heights

Hawthorne Heights is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its album “The Silence In Black And White,” which featured the track “Ohio is for Lovers” and was a big seller for its label at the time.

The album was released around the same time that the band first came to Fresno — they played the Warped tour in 2005.

Since then, the band has been through Fresno a few time, including recently. The group was at Fulton 55 last year in support of its latest album, “Bad Frequencies. “

The band performs Tuesday at Full Circle Brewing Company with the Emery and a slew of locals, including Days Under Authority and and Valkyrie Missile, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details: 5 p.m. Tuesday. Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F St. $20-$45. All ages. www.eventbrite.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Taco Truck Throwdown 9, 3 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St.. $30, $89, $199. 559-320-8497, fresnogrizzlies.com

▪ The Big Booksale, 10 a.m. through Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sierra Vista Mall. Free entry. 559-486-0866, www.fresnofol.org

▪ Boots in the Park with Chase Rice, RaeLynn, Clare Dunn and Leaving Austin, 3 p.m. Saturday. Rotary Amphitheater Woodward Park. $29-$249. bootsinthepark.com

▪ Night Riots, 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $16. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummerclub.com

▪ Jackson Browne, 7 p.m. Saturday. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St., $56-$100, 559-264-2848, www.warnors.org

▪ Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. Thursday. Save Mart Center. $30.75-$96.75. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com