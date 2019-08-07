Fresno Beehive

See Quentin Tarantino’s 25-year-old classic back on the big screen. Costumes are encouraged

When “Pulp Fiction” came out in 1994, it earned $214 million and set up Quentin Tarantino as one of the decade’s most influential auteurs.

Twenty-five years later, the film remains the kind of classic that can be quoted line for line.

It gets an anniversary screening Friday at Visalia’s Fox Theatre. This is the kind of event where costumes are encouraged (but leave the fake guns and swords at home). Costume and dance contests happen before the screening.

So get there early.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W Main St., Visalia. $5. Minors under 18 with parent or guardian. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org

Other noteworthy events

Iration, 4:30 p.m. Friday. Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park. $32. All ages. www.ticketweb.com

Bluegrass in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clovis Veteran Memorial Park, 901 Fifth St, Clovis. Free. Search event on Facebook

Toro Nagashi Celebration, 7 p.m. Saturday. Woodward Park lake, south of Shinzen Garden. $30 for lanterns. www.shinzenjapanesegarden.org

Fresno Bacon Festival, 4 p.m. Tuesday. River Park Farmer’s Market. 559-994-9292, www.riverparkfm.com

Kiss Country Summer Concert with Locash, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park. $8. www.ksks.com, www.eventbrite.com

Fresno Historical Society: 1919-2019, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Woodward Park Library meeting room. Free, but reservations required. 559-441-0862, www.valleyhistory.org

