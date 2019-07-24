Fresno Beehive

Tickets to this Good Company show are going fast. Here’s why the play is so popular

Louise Mandrell, seen rehearsing a scene for “Calamity Jane” with members of the Good Company Players at Roger Rockas Dinner Theater in 2012, reprises here role in the musical. The show runs through Sept. 15.
Ticket to see Good Company Player’s staging of “Calamity Jane” have been selling well. The play, which features guest star Louise Mandrell in the title role, opened last weekend and already multiple dates are sold out online, including for most of this weekend.

You can still call the box office to check for seating.

Mandrell, a well-known country star in the 1970s and ’80s, is reprising the role she first played with Good Company Players in 2012. At the time, Fresno Bee arts critic Donald Munro listed it as one of the top-20 cultural events for the year. Mandrell’s performances was “a rollicking, boisterous and warm-hearted career theater debut,” he wrote.

Many of that 2012 cast are also returning for this run, which still has plenty of viewing opportunities left. “Calamity Jane” runs through Sept. 15.

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and through Sept. 15. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$59. 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com

Other noteworthy events

King Calaway, 7 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave. Free or $25 VIP. www.1027thewolf.com, www.eventbrite.com

Dokken, 8 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $55-$69. 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com

Boots Brews and Bacon, 6 p.m. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia. $30-$75. 559-713-4040, www.visaliatix.com

Barrio Manouche, 6 p.m. Saturday. Bitwise, 700 Van Ness. $15. 559-500-3305, www.eventbrite.com

J Boog, 8 p.m. Sunday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $23. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

Summer Band at the Shagohian, 7 p.m. Monday. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E International Ave. Free. 559-327-2876, search event on Facebook

Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
