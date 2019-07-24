Tickets to this Good Company show are going fast. Here’s why the play is so popular

Louise Mandrell, seen rehearsing a scene for “Calamity Jane” with members of the Good Company Players at Roger Rockas Dinner Theater in 2012, reprises here role in the musical. The show runs through Sept. 15. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Ticket to see Good Company Player’s staging of “Calamity Jane” have been selling well. The play, which features guest star Louise Mandrell in the title role, opened last weekend and already multiple dates are sold out online, including for most of this weekend.

You can still call the box office to check for seating.

Mandrell, a well-known country star in the 1970s and ’80s, is reprising the role she first played with Good Company Players in 2012. At the time, Fresno Bee arts critic Donald Munro listed it as one of the top-20 cultural events for the year. Mandrell’s performances was “a rollicking, boisterous and warm-hearted career theater debut,” he wrote.

Many of that 2012 cast are also returning for this run, which still has plenty of viewing opportunities left. “Calamity Jane” runs through Sept. 15.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and through Sept. 15. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$59. 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ King Calaway, 7 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave. Free or $25 VIP. www.1027thewolf.com, www.eventbrite.com

▪ Dokken, 8 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $55-$69. 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.com

▪ Boots Brews and Bacon, 6 p.m. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia. $30-$75. 559-713-4040, www.visaliatix.com

▪ Barrio Manouche, 6 p.m. Saturday. Bitwise, 700 Van Ness. $15. 559-500-3305, www.eventbrite.com

▪ J Boog, 8 p.m. Sunday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $23. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

▪ Summer Band at the Shagohian, 7 p.m. Monday. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E International Ave. Free. 559-327-2876, search event on Facebook