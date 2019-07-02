She’s an old-school soul singer and member of Uncle Snoops Army. Trish Toledo plays Fulton 55

Stylistically, Trish Toledo sings something she calls “souldies.”

That’s a mashup word — “soul” and “oldies” — totally fitting to Toledo’s music. These are throwback love songs, borrowing heavily on late ‘60s rhythm and blues.

Her work was recently featured on “Chicano Soul Shop Vol. 1,” a compilation album released on actor Danny Trejo’s new record label. It also features Baby Bash, Frankie J and others.

In an Instagram post last month, Toledo announced she’s a part of Uncle Snoop’s Army, the music entertainment company run by Snoop Dogg.

Toledo performs Friday night at Fulton 55.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $15.95-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

Here are six other noteworthy events for the week

Shaver Lake Fireworks 6 p.m. Saturday. Shaver Lake. Free. 559-841-3350, goshaver.org





Clovis-Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con 11 a.m. Saturday. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St. Clovis.. $6, under 12 free. Search event on Facebook.

Alleywave 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway Event Center, 721 Broadway St. Free. 559-570-8721, www.BroadwayEventCenter.com

Happy Together tour 6 p.m. July 10. Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. $35-$75. 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com

PechaKucha Fresno 7 p.m. July 10. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave. $4-$8. www.pechakucha.com

Friends the Music Parody 8 p.m. July 11. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $37.50-$55.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatre.com