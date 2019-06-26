There will be (fake) blood! Yes, Gwar is coming to Fresno

Gwar announced its Use Your Collusion tour, which includes a stop. Oct. 23, at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno, CA. @Numbskullshows on Twitter

Gwar, the notorious scumdogs of the universe, are invading the U.S. again.

And this time, Fresno won’t be left out.

The over-the-top costumed metal band announced dates for its “Use Your Collusion” tour (that’s an overt reference to president Donald Trump. Check the video), which kicks off Sept. 12 and stops Oct. 23 at Tioga-Sequoia’s beer garden downtown.

Tickets for the show, which is sure to be full of fake blood and gore, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketweb.com.

Gwar was founded in the mid-1980s and became known as the shock rock metal band with overly offensive (if not obviously satirical) lyrics and an outrageous stage show that can make Kiss look like choir boys.

The members wear monstrous costumes and spew copious amounts of fake blood on the crowd.

The band’s former leader, Dave Brockie (who performed as Oderus Urungus), died from a heroin overdose 2014, but Gwar continued to perform with a revolving lineup of new members.

Gwar’s theatrics aside, the tour’s openers — Sacred Reich and Toxic Holocaust — will excite old-school thrash metal fans. The Detroit stoner rock band Against the Grain fills out the lineup.

Gwar ‘Use Your Collusion’ dates

Sept. 12 - Norfolk, VA

Sept. 13 - Millvale, PA

Sept. 14 - Chicago, IL at Riot Fest

Sept. 15 - Sauget, IL

Sept. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI

Sept. 18 - Detroit, MI

Sept. 19 - Columbus, OH

Sept. 20 - Knoxville, TN

Sept. 21 - Jacksonville, NC

Sept. 22 - Atlanta, GA

Sept. 23 - Pensacola, FL

Sept. 24 - Tampa, FL

Sept. 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept. 27 - Louisville, KY

Sept. 28 - Greensboro, NC

Sept. 29 - Baltimore, MD

Sept. 30 - Toronto, ON

Oct. 1 - Buffalo, NY

Oct. 2 - Sayreville, NJ

Oct. 4 - Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 5 - Clifton Park, NY

Oct. 6 - Boston, MA

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 9 - Des Moines, IA

Oct. 10 - Omaha, NE

Oct. 11 - Minneapolis. MN

Oct. 12 - Kansas City, MO

Oct. 13 - Denver, CO

Oct. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 16 - Reno, NV

Oct. 17 - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 18 - Portland, OR

Oct. 19 - Boise, ID

Oct. 20 - Spokane, WA

Oct. 21 - Seattle, WA

Oct. 23 - Fresno, CA

Oct. 24 - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 25 - Garden Grove, CA

Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 27 - Tempe, AZ

Oct. 28 -Albuquerque, NM

Oct. 30 - Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX

Nov. 1 - Austin, TX

Nov. 2 - Houston, TX

Nov. 4 - Nashville, TN

Nov. 5 - Indianapolis, IN