New Rock 104.1 kicks off local music series at Mariposa Plaza in downtown Fresno

The Fresno rock trio Call Me James kicks of the Mariposa Music Series, June 8, 2019, in downtown Fresno. Call Me James

The Mariposa Music Series, which kicks off Saturday, June 8 in downtown Fresno, could serve as an introduction to Fresno’s music scene.

“Really, it’s about providing a great night of music and putting the spotlight on the local music scene, with the bands being some of the best when it comes to original music in the Valley,” says Jason Squires, director of programming and marketing at New Rock 104.1, which is organizing the series with the Downtown Fresno Partnership.

The Maripsoa in the name is for Mariposa Plaza, the public space on Fulton Street where the concerts will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through August. The event is free and open to the public, with a beer garden for those of drinking age.

The opening concert features the rock trio Call Me James.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other acts booked include The Mourning Drive (June 22), Stoneshiver (July 13), Simple Sinsation (July 27), Cloudship (Aug. 10) and Boom Boom Brady (Aug. 24).

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mariposa Plaza, on Fulton Street, downtown Fresno. Free, all ages, 21 + to drink

Other noteworthy events

▪ Merced County Fair, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced. $5-$10. 209-722-1506, www.mercedcountyfair.com

▪ Sip n’ Stitch, noon Saturday. Root Access Hackerspace, 1476 N Van Ness Ave. Free. All skill levels welcome. 559-856-1399, rootaccess.space

▪ Zoorassic Park, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, through Oct. 31. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave. $3-$4, plus zoo admission. 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org

▪ Stan Taylor, 7 p.m. Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St. $17-$23. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org

▪ WWE, 7 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $18-$103. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com

▪ Kiss Country Summer concert series, 5 p.m. June 13, Rotary Amphitheater, Woodward Park. $8. www.ventbrite.com, www.ksks.com



