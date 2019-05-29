Because you can never have too many tacos. Downtown Fresno gets another taco/beer fest

The most “Fresno foods” ever: From tacos to figs. Do you agree? Fresno, California, is a place to eat, both at restaurants and for homemade recipes. Menus include Mexican tacos, Asian pho, Me n Eds pizza, Fresno State corn, tri tip, raisins and other fruits and vegetables. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno, California, is a place to eat, both at restaurants and for homemade recipes. Menus include Mexican tacos, Asian pho, Me n Eds pizza, Fresno State corn, tri tip, raisins and other fruits and vegetables.

Fresnans enjoy their food festivals.

Especially if it include tacos. For instance, the 559 Taco and Beer Fest happening at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno.

The event features tacos (from Taqueria Jaliscience, Bocca Taquera, Fat Gabes BBQ, Taqueria Gonzalez and Vega Bros Street Tacos), craft beer, a full bar (con tequila, obviously) and a music lineup that includes the Carlos Montano Band.

This is an inaugural event, different from the Central Valley Taco that happened at the for several years, not the Fresno Taco Fest that happened at Woodward Park and separate from the original Taco Truck Throwdown, which hosts it ninth annual event Aug. 17.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details: 1 p.m. Saturday. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St. $6-$30. 559-570-4373, www.tickettailor.com





Other noteworthy events

▪ Cumbiatron four year anniversary, 9 p.m. Friday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $10. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

▪ Bike Prom 2019, 6 p.m. Friday. Fresno High School, 1835 Echo St. Free. Search event on Facebook

▪ East to West Summer Jam, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Granite Park, 4000 Cedar Ave. $25-$100. www.brownpapertickets.com

▪ Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade + Festival, 10 a.m. Saturday. Olive and Palm avenues. Free for parade, $5 for festival. @RaindownPrideFresno on Facebook

▪ Swingin’ Utters, 8 p.m. June 5. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $12-$14. 559-485-5356, www.strumerclub.com

▪ Hillsong United, 7:30 p.m. June 6. Save Mart Center. $27.50-$253. www.ticketmaster.com