Fresno Beehive
After three years, Gia Vang is leaving Fresno and her spot as KMPH anchor
Gia Vang anchored her final 10 o’ clock newscast on KMPH Fox 26 on Wednesday night.
Vang ended the broadcast with a goodbye message and looked back at some of the stories she reported on during her three years with KMPH, from the California wildfires to Fresno’s annual Hmong New Year celebration.
Vang was hired in 2016, replacing Ashley Ritchie. Vang came to the station with strong ties to the community and family members who lived in Fresno and the surrounding communities. Prior to KMPH, the California State University, Bakersfield graduate and Modesto native worked as the weekend anchor at a station in Phoenix, AZ.
She is leaving for a job in Minneapolis.
You can follow her on social media for updates on the move.
In her goodbye announcement, Vang was clear about her close connection with the station and its viewers.
“You at home have been a key part of making my time here so special,” Vang said.
Comments