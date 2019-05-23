After three years, Gia Vang is leaving Fresno and her spot as KMPH anchor

Gia Vang announced her departure from Fox 26. The 10 o’ clock news anchor’s last broadcast for May 22, 2019. @kmphfox26 on Twitter

Gia Vang anchored her final 10 o’ clock newscast on KMPH Fox 26 on Wednesday night.

Vang ended the broadcast with a goodbye message and looked back at some of the stories she reported on during her three years with KMPH, from the California wildfires to Fresno’s annual Hmong New Year celebration.

Vang was hired in 2016, replacing Ashley Ritchie. Vang came to the station with strong ties to the community and family members who lived in Fresno and the surrounding communities. Prior to KMPH, the California State University, Bakersfield graduate and Modesto native worked as the weekend anchor at a station in Phoenix, AZ.





FOX26 Meet Gia Vang! She's the new anchor for the Fox26 Ten O'Clock News. Have any questions for her? Leave them in the comments. We'll be doing a Facebook Live video meet and greet with Gia this week!...

She is leaving for a job in Minneapolis.





You can follow her on social media for updates on the move.

In her goodbye announcement, Vang was clear about her close connection with the station and its viewers.

“You at home have been a key part of making my time here so special,” Vang said.