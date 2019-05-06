Fresno Beehive
Mexico’s most successful pop/rock band just added Fresno to its U.S. tour
Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center
Back in February, Maná announced U.S. dates for its Rayando El Sol tour – the band’s first American tour in three years.
As tickets sold, the popular Mexican rock band continued to extend the tour. It’s now up to 30 stops – and includes Fresno.
The group will be at the Save Mart Center on Dec. 5 for what is currently the tour’s final night. Tickets for the show are $32.59-$232.50 and available 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Maná formed in Guadalajara in the late 1980s and became a global phenomenon. In the U.S. they are the top-drawing Spanish-language rock band.
Those following the band might have guessed they would play Fresno at some point on this tour.
They were at the Save Mart Center in 2016 on the Latin Power tour and the year before that on the Cama Incendiada tour.
Maná: Rayando El Sol tour dates
- Sept. 4 – Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
- Sept. 6 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Sept. 7 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Sept. 11 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Sept. 14 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept. 20, 21, 22 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Sept. 27-28 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
- Sept. 29 – San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct. 9 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- Oct. 11-12 – Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
- Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 19 – Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- Oct. 20 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- Oct. 22 – Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
- Oct. 25 – Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
- Oct. 27 – Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
- Nov. 6 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Nov. 8 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Nov. 9 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Nov. 14 – Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
- Nov. 15 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- Nov. 17 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Nov. 22-24 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
- Nov. 27 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- Nov. 30 – Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
- Dec. 5 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
