Fresno Beehive
Carrie Underwood sold out three shows to kick off her Cry Pretty tour. Is Fresno next?
Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty tour is underway and stopping through California
Carrie Underwood announced dates for her spring tour last August, on the same day she announced she was pregnant with her second child.
Fast forward those nine months and the American Idolist/country music star welcomed her second son (born Jan. 21) and kicked off the Cry Pretty tour with a trio of sold out performances and positive reviews.
The tour, which is at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Sunday, is being called “visually stunning” and “sonically transfixing” and features a 360-degree stage, something of an Underwood staple at this point. The production features 36 projectors and 19 projection screens, 15 stage elevators, more than 400 moving lights and at least a few costume change, no doubt.
Expectantly, it’ll be a long show.
Last Friday’s performance in Birmingham, Alabama, ran two hours and featured close to 40 songs — a few were done as medleys.
The openers
In interviews, Underwood says the tour was built as a response to perceived lack of women in country music. This is an all-female lineup. The duo Maddie & Tae opens the show, along with the Academy of Country Music Award best new vocal group (2018) Runaway June.
“It’s like, ‘Well, nobody is going to do it for us,’ ” Underwood told The (Nashville) Tennessean. “We have to do it for ourselves and we have to lift each other up and we have to support each other.”
Carrie Underwood
7 p.m. Sunday
Save Mart Center
$46-$96
800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Other noteworthy events
- Armenian Festival, 4:30 p.m. Friday. St Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St. Free admission. 559-226-2343, stpaulfresno.com
- Time for Three, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $25-$79. 559-261-0600, fresnophil.org
- In the End, a Linkin Park tribute. 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $12-$14. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
- Lowell Historic Home tour, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Lowell neighborhood. $25. 559-424-3611, lowellcdc.org
- Fresno Street Eats Pizzafied, 5 p.m. Friday. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. Free admission. Fresnostreeteats on Facebook
- Pentatonix, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Save Mart Center. $29.50-$79.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
