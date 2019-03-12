Punks and pints. Flogging Molly plays weekday show at downtown brewery. It’s already sold out

Nathen Maxwell, Bridget Regan and Dave King of Flogging Molly seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Barry Brecheisen Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP