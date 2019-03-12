Fresno Beehive

Punks and pints. Flogging Molly plays weekday show at downtown brewery. It’s already sold out

By Joshua Tehee

March 12, 2019 12:02 PM

Nathen Maxwell, Bridget Regan and Dave King of Flogging Molly seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Nathen Maxwell, Bridget Regan and Dave King of Flogging Molly seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Barry Brecheisen Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
Flogging Molly is in Fresno next week for a post-St. Patrick’s Day party — or a bit of the hair of the dog.

Or both.

The band, known for its Irish-American punk-rock anthems, plays March 20 at Tioga-Sequoia’s beer garden in downtown Fresno with Face to Face and Matt Heckler.

It’ll be Flogging Molly’s first performance in Fresno in close to a decade (some will remember the band at Rainbow Ballroom in 2011) and fans seem to be eager for the return.

Tickets are already sold out.

You can always catch the band on its Salty Dog Cruise, which runs out of Florida for four nights this November and features the likes of Frank Turner, Pennywsie and Stiff Little Fingers.

