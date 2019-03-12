Punks and pints. Flogging Molly plays weekday show at downtown brewery. It’s already sold out

Flogging Molly is in Fresno next week for a post-St. Patrick’s Day party — or a bit of the hair of the dog.
Or both.
The band, known for its Irish-American punk-rock anthems, plays March 20 at Tioga-Sequoia’s beer garden in downtown Fresno with Face to Face and Matt Heckler.
It’ll be Flogging Molly’s first performance in Fresno in close to a decade (some will remember the band at Rainbow Ballroom in 2011) and fans seem to be eager for the return.
Tickets are already sold out.
You can always catch the band on its Salty Dog Cruise, which runs out of Florida for four nights this November and features the likes of Frank Turner, Pennywsie and Stiff Little Fingers.
Six other noteworthy event for the next week
▪ Metalachi, 8 p.m. Friday. Fulton55, 875 Divisadero St. $18-$20. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
▪ Boots in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday. Woodward Park. $69-$199. bootsinthepark.com
▪ Ani-Me Con, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $10-$25. www.ani-me.com
▪ Monster Jam, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $23-$53. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
▪ Country in the Tower with Eli Young Band, 6 p.m. March 20. Tower Theatre. $19.50-$54.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
▪ “Wicked,” 7:30 p.m. March 20, through March 31. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $63-$153. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
