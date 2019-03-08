‘Airwolf’ star and Hanford High grad Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 73

Jan-Michael Vincent, the heartthrob actor known for his role in the 1980s action series “Airwolf,” has died.
The actor actually died last month of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in North Carolina, though it wasn’t widely reported until TMZ picked up the story (which included the death certificate) Friday.
Though “Airwolf” made Vincent a star, he was also in films (the 1978 surf film “Big Wednesday” and the action comedy “Hooper” alongside Burt Reynolds) and classic television shows like “Bonanza.”
The millenial set might know the name from a spot on the cartoon “Rick and Morty.”
He was also a graduate of Hanford High School.
While Vincent was born in Denver, his family moved to Hanford and he graduated from the local high school in 1963, according to a 2018 story by The Hanford Sentinel listing famous people with ties to Kings County.
