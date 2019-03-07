Disneyland’s new Star Wars land gets an opening date. But you’ll need a reservation

Just last week Disneyland announced some serious spoilers on its latest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Set on 14 acres, on the grungy planet Batuu, guests can build their own droids and lightsabers, interact with aliens and climb into the cockpit of the massive Millennium Falcon — and get into a dogfight with Tie Fighters.
Given what Disney sees as “high guest interest” (that seems like an understatement), the park announced Thursday it would be opening Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ahead of schedule.
It will open at Disneyland on May 31 and at its sister park in Florida on Aug. 29.
Now for the catch: Those wanting to visit the attraction during its first month (May 31-June 23) will need to make reservations (and also have a valid park admission, obviously).
Reservations will be subject to availability.
Details on how and when guest can make reservations has not been released, so guests should check Disneyland.com and the Disney Parks Blog for more information.
Guests staying a Disneyland Resort hotel will receive a designated reservation (one reservation per registered guest), so that is also an option.
