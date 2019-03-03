Fresno Beehive

It’s a wrap for week one of Rogue Festival in Fresno, but there’s still plenty to see

By Joshua Tehee

March 03, 2019 09:20 PM

The Rogue Festival is officially through the first four days of its two-week run in Fresno’s Tower District.

A few performances (Michael Burgos, “The Eulogy!,” and “Miss Fitts” from Oakland circus act Figmentally) got standing ovations. At least one (“Jaguar Saves America”) had people walk out (not that Jaguar Bennett is the kind of guy to mind that sort of thing).

So, you add those to the list of shows to see (or not).

The next set of performances doesn’t start until Wednesday, but you can see several Rogue artists face off in a special edition of the Beat Down Poetry Slam. The show is 7 p.m. at the backstage area of the Revue Coffee Shop. Tickets are $12 and are expected to sell out.

