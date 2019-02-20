Studio 54 or Fulton 55? Warhol-inspired disco fundraiser to benefit community mural

There’s a disco fundraiser at Fulton 55 on Saturday night and you’ll want to go VIP.

The extra ticket price gets a limo tour down Fulton Street, an Andy Warhol-style portrait that’ll be projected throughout the club all night and early access to the event.

This is all about music (from DJ Mr. Leonard) and dancing (‘Do the hustle”), and VIP tickets include dance instruction.

Plus, there’s no waiting at the velvet ropes.

“They’re going to have two hours to mingle and be fabulous and be famous,” says Arturo Mendoza, president of Arne Nixon Center Advocates, which is hosting the event as part of a community mural project. This is the third in a series of events





All money will go to the project, which is based in part on “Maybe Something Beautiful,” a somewhat true children’s story from illustrator and muralist Rafael López.

It’s art imitating life, imitating art. The book follows the creation of a mural and the subsequent transformation that art spurs in its community. That’s what the project organizers are hoping will happen when the mural goes up in southeast Fresno in May.

“We will facilitate the community coming together,” Mendoza says.

Studio 54 Fulton 55

A disco fundraiser

7 p.m. Saturday

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave.

$20-$40

559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

