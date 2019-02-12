Rock and roll never forgets: Here’s a look at Bob Seger’s final show in Fresno

Bob Seger joined Elton John and Kiss in making a final tour stop through Fresno on Tuesday night.
The 73-year old rock and roller (or, old-time rock and roller) played Fresno’s Save Mart Center with his Silver Bullet Band. The tour continues through to early March, with a final show in Texas.
Seger helped define a new Detroit music sound in the later ’70s and ‘80s that was built on straight-ahead rock and roll, accentuated by Seger’s raspy-throated vocal style. He had a string of hits including “Turn the Page,” “Night Moves,” “Like a Rock,” and “Shakedown,” from the film “Beverly HIlls Cop II.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments