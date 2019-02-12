Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Rock and roll never forgets: Here’s a look at Bob Seger’s final show in Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

February 12, 2019 10:20 PM

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform on the Roll Me Away: The Final Tour 2018-19 appearance at Save Mart Center Tuesday night, Feb. 12, 2019 in Fresno.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform on the Roll Me Away: The Final Tour 2018-19 appearance at Save Mart Center Tuesday night, Feb. 12, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band perform on the Roll Me Away: The Final Tour 2018-19 appearance at Save Mart Center Tuesday night, Feb. 12, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Bob Seger joined Elton John and Kiss in making a final tour stop through Fresno on Tuesday night.

The 73-year old rock and roller (or, old-time rock and roller) played Fresno’s Save Mart Center with his Silver Bullet Band. The tour continues through to early March, with a final show in Texas.

Seger helped define a new Detroit music sound in the later ’70s and ‘80s that was built on straight-ahead rock and roll, accentuated by Seger’s raspy-throated vocal style. He had a string of hits including “Turn the Page,” “Night Moves,” “Like a Rock,” and “Shakedown,” from the film “Beverly HIlls Cop II.”

Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

  Comments  