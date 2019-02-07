Arena-sized a cappella: Pop group Pentatonix coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

Pentatonix is headed out on a North American tour that will span 45 cities over five months.
The five-member a cappella group will hit Fresno early on the run.
The tour, which includes Rachel Platten opening, stops May 14 at the Save Mart Center for the tour’s second night.
Tickets for the show are $29.50-$129.50 and go on sale at noon Feb. 15 at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Various ticket presales start Monday. See ticketmaster for details.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The group has built a large following on social media (like 16 million subscribers on Youtube) and announced the tour in video form. Mentions of an upcoming world tour were cut from the announcement.
Some will recall Visalia’s Avi Kaplan sang bass in the group before leaving in 2017 to spend more time with his friends and family and get a break from the group’s fast-pace, time-demanding lifestyle. He released a folk-inspired EP in 2017 under the moniker Avriel and the Sequoias.
Kaplan was replaced by Texas singer Matt Sallee, who joined Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola.
Comments