Did you know comedian Hannibal Buress is making a stop in Fresno? His show is next week

Hannibal Buress is going to be in California next week, doing a quick series of stand-up dates including at stop at the Tower Theatre.
The show was just booked, so there’s not much lead time for those looking to see the comedian/actor/podcast host. Buress will be at the theater on Wednesday. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 online or at the box office. The show starts at 8 p.m. (he has a two-night stint in Sacramento starting Monday).
Buress gained notoriety for launching the media firestorm that eventually led to the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby. In 2014, a fan filmed Buress doing a bit in which he called Cosby a rapist. The joke went viral.
If the name is not immediately familiar, Buress has been all over film and TV. He’s currently a cast member on the Comedy Central series “Broad City,” which premiered its final season this week. Before that he co-hosted “The Eric Andre Show” on Adult Swim. He was also a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock.”
On film, he’s starred in “Daddy’ Home” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” as well as doing voice work on the “Angry Birds” movie.
