One of Mexico’s most influential banda groups gets a big arena show in Fresno

The Save Mart Center has landed one of the most influential regional acts to come out of Mexico in the last decade and a half.

The 16-member Banda MS, or Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, will play the arena March 30. Tickets are $39-$309 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the box office, online at ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Banda MS was founded in Sinaloa in 2003 and become known for wooing bilingual millennials who may not typically be fans of banda music. It’s 2016 album “Que Bendicion” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin albums chart. Tellingly, it also ranked No. 71 on Billboard’s Top 200.

The band’s last record, “Con todas las fuerzas,” was on Billboard’s list of the 20 best Latin albums of 2018 and the group recently announced itself as the most viewed Mexican artist on Youtube.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is the band’s first performance at the Save Mart Center, though the group has played the area plenty in the past (including the Fresno Fair in 2016).