‘American Idol’ Kelly Clarkson plays Fresno on night two of her Meaning of Life tour

Kelly Clarkson has a few irons in the fire, so to speak.
On Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced the pop singer and judge on “The Voice” will get her own self-titled day-time talk show this fall. The news comes as Clarkson is prepping for her Meaning of Life tour, which kicks off Thursday and stops Friday night at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.
The tour also features pop-country crossover act Kelsea Ballerini and last season’s winner of “The Voice,” 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli.
Fans can expect Clarkson’s hits (“Since U Been Gone,” obviously) plus a cover or two. She’ll also be filming installments for her Minute + Glass of Wine web series.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $29-$99. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Meanwhile ...
Here are six other events worth note this week.
▪ Full Circle Olympic grand opening 5 p.m. Friday. 1426 N. Van Ness Ave. Free. All ages. www.fullcirclebrewing.com
▪ “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” 7:30 p.m., Friday. Satellite Student Union at Fresno State. Free, parking available in lots P15, P16, P5 and P6 without permit. 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies
▪ KCFZ kickoff fundraiser 5 p.m. Saturday. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-288-4247, www.creativefresno.com
▪ Led Zepagain and the Appletones 6 p.m. Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia. $29-$40. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org
▪ Reverend Horton Heat 7 p.m. Sunday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $25-$28. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
▪ Rosanne Cash 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Hanford Fox, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford. $35-$55. 559-584-7823, www.hanfordfox.com
