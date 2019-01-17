Clovis Rodeo announces music lineup. Here’s who’s playing and when you can get tickets

The Clovis Rodeo every year seems to scout country music’s up-and-comers artists — the chart-climbers, let’s say.
This year, that means Russell Dickerson, who ended 2018 with two country radio hits, including the ballad “Yours,” which has more than 33 million streams, and a spot on Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music Class of 2019.
Dickerson will play the rodeo’s opening night on Thursday, April 25.
He’ll be followed by Aaron Watson, who has had his share of top-10 albums and singles over his 20=year career. Watson plays April 26 and should feel right at home at the rodeo. His single “July in Cheyenne” is a tribute to bull rider Lane Frost, a bronze likeness of whom sits in front of the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
Tickets range from $20 to $35 (or $65 for the two nights) and are on sale now online, and at the rodeo grounds ticket office 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The ticket office will reopen in March.
The concerts are coordinated with support from 93.7 Kiss Country Radio.
The Clovis Rodeo, in its 105th year, runs April 25-28. A month-long lead-up celebration starts April 6 with the Ranch Rodeo competition.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
