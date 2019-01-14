It’s been 8 years since Fulton 55 opened in downtown Fresno. It celebrates accordingly

Let’s Go Bowling could be the house band at Fulton 55.

The Fresno ska group played the venue’s opening weekend in 2011 and has remained faithful to the club in the intervening years. The band doesn’t play often, but when it does more often than not it’s at Fulton 55.

So, of course, the band is playing the downtown nightclub’s eighth anniversary weekend.

The band plays at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12-$15.

The venue will kick off the weekend with another frequent performer, The Purple Ones. The 12-piece Prince tribute plays at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15-$20.

Later this month the venue hosts rockabilly legend Reverend Horton Heat. The metal band Anvil (from the documentary “Anvil! The Story of Anvil”) is slated to play April 2.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 875 Divisadero Ave. $12-$20. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

Of course, Fulton 55 is far from the only venue hosting live music over the next week.

Here are six other noteworthy concerts.

▪ Last in Line 8 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $45-$55. 559-485-9050, www.towertheaterfresno.com

▪ Pablo Cruise 7 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $40-$59. 559-485-9050, www.towertheaterfresno.com

▪ Ty Dolla $ign 9 p.m. Saturday. Club Imperio, 3950 N. Cedar Ave. $40. 559-228-1900, www.eventbrite.com

▪ Bayside, acoustic show 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $20, all ages. 559-485-5356, www.ticketweb.com

▪ Sage the Gemini 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $20, all ages. 559-485-5356, www.ticketweb.com

▪ Haunt 8 p.m. Jan 23. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F. St. $10-$12, all ages. 559-264-6323, www.eventbrite.com