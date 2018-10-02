Start off your Halloween month right with this massive tribute to dead rock stars

There are those for whom Halloween is not just a one-night festivity.
Some people take the whole month.
People were dressing up in mid-September for Mickey’s Halloween Party at Disneyland. And the Fresno area’s haunted houses (Hobb’s Grove, for example) are already serving up the frights.
Laura Splotch is hosting “Back from the Dead: A Tribute to Fallen Rock Stars.”
“This is the kick-off to the Halloween season,” says the longtime Fresno promoter, who books circus acts with Eye Candy Entertainment.
She expects people to come in costume.
Question: Give us the lowdown on the event.
Answer: The “Back from the Dead: a Tribute to Fallen Rock Stars” came about from one of my Naughty Angels ... Eden Fox. The Naughty Angels have been doing these kind of theme shows at Halloween since 2010 and started at Audie’s Olympic. She had been suggesting this show for a while. So, I finally said, ‘OK ... Let’s do it.’
You have a lot of performers coming in. How did you go about setting the lineup?
I simply asked if anyone wanted to perform as their favorite dead rock star, and had an overwhelming response from my crew. Our lineup consists mainly of Eye Candy Entertainment performers. For this show, there will be stilt walkers, fire performers, singers, dancers, aerial, a drag performance and a grind-girl routine by an original Naughty Angel, Sarah-Rochelle Bane, that cannot be missed. So much good stuff.
Who are looking forward to seeing perform?
I look forward to all of the performers. Each are bringing their A game. There are two or three acts I am really excited to see. First is Polly Ringworm, doing a drag routine as Divine. Polly is actually a second generation Naughty Angel. Her mom, Lindsay, was in the first wave of Angels.
The second act I am looking forward to is the fire/burlesque routine from Alicia as George Michael. Of course, I am looking forward to seeing my daughter Gale Force performing as Lemmy Kilmister from Motörhead. She is an accomplished aerialist and has come up with an amazing chain routine just for this show. Talk about heavy metal.
Will you be performing?
As host of our shows, I usually let the performers take the stage to do all of the entertaining. Not this time. I am actually going to attempt to sing. Since I have been a punk rocker my whole life, I decided my fallen rock star would be Wendy O. Williams of the Plasmatics. Truth be told, Wendy was a great on-stage persona but maybe not the best singer. I thought, ‘Hey, I can do that.’ A star is born.
Tell us about the band you put together for this?
For this show, we have two bands: Pardon the Lipstick and The Dead Enders. Pardon the Lipstick is fronted by Sidney Sin, who will perform as Amy Winehouse. She is amazing. She and her husband, Paul, put together this band recently, and it will be really good.
Mr. Holly Woods is the driving force behind The Dead Enders and many of the tribute shows Fulton 55 has put on over the past few years. So, I thought who would be better to have headline this show? He has put together a great band and will have plenty of musical surprises for this show, from Prince to The Beastie Boys. Be prepared to get up and dance.
Back from the Dead: a Tribute to Fallen Rock Stars
8 p.m. Saturday. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St. $$15-$20. 559-264-6323, fullcirclebrewing.com
Meanwhile ...
Six other noteworthy events happening this week:
- Fresno Fair 11 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 14. 1121 S. Chance Ave. $8-$12. 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com
- “Hocus Pocus” 6:30 p.m., film at 8 p.m. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza. Free. Costumes encouraged. 559-268-0044, www.thecresttheatre.com
- Fall Wine Walk 5 p.m. Saturday. Old Town Clovis. $35-$45. 559-298-5774, www.oldtownclovis.org
- Boots in the Park Noon Sunday. Regional Sports Complex, 1707 W. Jensen Ave. $39-$89. bootsinthepark.com
“Book of Mormon” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St. $39-$99. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
- Mann family tour 7 p.m. Oct.. 11. Saroyan Theater, 700 M St. $27.50-$74.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
