Is Snoop Dogg really performing in Reedley this weekend?

DJ Snoopadelic is Snoop Dogg’s not-so-subtle alter ego, the name he uses when he’s behind the turntables (or Mac book) doing DJ work, which he’s been known to do.
For instance, Saturday night’s performance at Wakehouse in Reedley. Snoop (as DJ Snoopadelic) will close out a day-long concert that includes a slew of local performers and others including Lil Easy E, Lil Nate Dog, Loverance playing on three different stages.
This is a DJ set, though Snoop will be performing a song or two, according to a video the Wakehouse posted on its Facebook page last week.
“It is the real Snoop Dogg. It’s the one and only. Not a DJ playing Snoop stuff. It’s not an impersonator,” the venue’s owner Preston Baker says in the video.
Baker opened the Wakehouse in 2016 at what used to be Kelly’s Beach and quickly turned it into a beach-side music venue. Its first show was the Ohio-based emo band Hawthorne Heights. It’s also hosted Alien Ant Farm’s Make America Rock Again tour, outlaw country singer Shooter Jennings and Everclear, among others.
This isn’t the venue’s first foray into hip-hop. Oakland rapper Too Short played at the Wakehouse in June.
Tickets for Snoopadelic are $45 and on sale now. VIP tickets are also available.
Snoopadelic
- 4 p.m. Saturday
- The Wakehouse, 850 Kings River Road, Reedley
- $45-$105
- www.livemusiccity.com
