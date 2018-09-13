It’s back to San Diego for this KSEE 24 anchor. ‘It’s been an amazing experience’

Teresa Sardina has been in Fresno for the past four years, out in the community as a morning reporting and midday anchor with KSEE 24. Twice, she renewed her contract; that’s how much she’s grown to love the job and the people.
But San Diego is her home and she says it’s time she returned.
“I know it’s where I need to be at this time. Nothing is more important to me than family and love,” Sardina wrote in a Facebook post, announcing Friday as her last day on air at KSEE 24.
“Change isn’t easy especially when you enjoy something so much, and that’s connecting with all of you, in person, through TV and social media,” she wrote.
Prior to coming to Fresno, Sardina was the weekend morning anchor and a weekday reporter at KETK-TV, an NBC affiliate in Tyler, Texas. She also had worked as field producer in Los Angeles and San Diego.
Coming to Fresno was an amazing professional opportunity, she says. She’s been able to cover local sports, agriculture and education. For her efforts, she was named one of Business Street’s ”40 Under 40” last year.
“It’s just been an amazing experience,” she says.
But a large part of her life was still in San Diego and she was driving the six-plus hours back and forth at least one a month. While she doesn’t have another job lined up yet, she will be pursing opportunities in the news business and will continue to update her social media. Those who want to follow along can find her on Facebook and Twitter.
“I’ll definitely miss my sunrise family.”
