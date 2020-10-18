Join us for a live online event with ‘Rubes’ cartoonist Leigh Rubin. RSVP here

Fresno Bee Logo
We live in interesting times.

Join The Fresno Bee on October 28 for a live online event inside the ridiculously twisted mind of internationally syndicated cartoonist and sit-down comic Leigh Rubin – the artist behind “Rubes,” which runs in The Bee and in 400 other publications.

So, what happens when that world suddenly doesn’t feel so funny?

Leigh will help us see the brighter and lighter side of the little planet we call home.

Join us at 5:30 p.m. October 28 for a live event with cartoonist Leigh Rubin:

The Secret to Creating a Perfect* Cartoon *certain conditions apply

What: The Secret to Creating a Perfect* Cartoon *certain conditions apply

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Where: This event will livestream on fresnobee.com.

Subscriptions help us host community events such as this. Subscribe here.

Leigh Rubin is the artist behind “Rubes.”

Jim Boren

Jim Boren will host this event. Boren is the executive director of the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State, where he teaches journalism. He founded the Media Institute after retiring in 2018 as executive editor of The Fresno Bee.

