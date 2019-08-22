Selena tribute in Fresno to feature a look-alike contest. All welcomed to participate

Arte America, the Chicano arts organization in Fresno, is holding a tribute to Selena Quintanilla Perez, who is better known as Selena. The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Plaza Paz at Arte Americas.

Know someone who looks like Selena?

Or someone who can look like the Tejano queen with the right touch of makeup?

Arte Americas, the local Chicano arts organization in Fresno, is holding a Selena tribute night and will include a Selena look-alike contest.

And all are welcomed to enter the look-alike contest, including men.

“We are really push for the drag community in to come out and participate,” said Jemimah Barba, social media manager for Arte America. “It’s a very open, very inclusive event.”

The tribute begins Friday night at 7 at the Arte America Plaza Paz.

Those interested can sign up for either the Big Selena or Little Selena contest at the door.

“Arte Americas celebrates Selena Quintanilla and her accomplishments as a forerunner for Latin’s visibility and inclusivity in American pop culture,” the Hispanic arts center stated.

Winners of the Selena look-alike contest will be awarded gift cards. Other prizes will be announced at the event.

We’re excited for tomorrow’s annual Selena Tribute night.



We’re grateful to our local law enforcement, private security, and undercover agents who will be present so we can all celebrate peacefully! pic.twitter.com/lA2XjOIJBj — Arte Américas (@arteamericas) August 23, 2019

Those looking to attend the tribute or participate in the contest are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m., when the doors open.

Isis De Luna, a popular Fresno drag queen who can sing and dance, will host the event.

General admission tickets are $12 and children are $5. VIP tickets are $20 and students with a school ID costs $10.

Tickets are available at the gate or online at ArteAmericas.org.

Selena was a Grammy-winning singer who was killed by an obsessed fan back in 1995.