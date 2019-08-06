Did Lana Del Rey mention Fresno in new song about gun violence?

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, sadcore pop singer Lana Del Rey mentions Fresno in a new song she titled “Looking for America.” Instagram screenshot

Singer Lana Del Rey may not be performing in Fresno anytime soon, but she included the city in the opening lyrics to a new song she recorded Monday.

Stirred by the recent back-to-back mass shootings in the country, Del Rey posted an Instagram video to her 13.5 million followers of her singing the song she titled “Looking for America.”

Singing over guitar played by singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff , Del Rey begins the song with “Took a trip to San Francisco / our friends said we would jive / Didn’t work so I left for Fresno / it was quite a scenic drive.”

Del Rey wrote in the Instagram post that the shootings during the weekend in El Paso and Dayton that left a combined 31 dead , affected her “on a cellular level.”

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be,” she wrote, “so excuse me for having an opinion.”

Del Rey’s long-awaited album, “Norman F**king Rockwell,” is out Aug. 30.

Despite her inclusion of Fresno in “Looking for America,” the only California cities on her fall tour are Sacramento, Berkeley, San Diego and Los Angeles.