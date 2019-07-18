You’re the one that I want! ‘Grease’ actor coming to Fresno for sing-along screening

Actor Eddie Deezen (left) will host a “Grease” sing-along screening in Fresno on July 27 at the Historic Crest Theater. Deezen played “Eugene” in the classic movie musical, which was released in 1978. Courtesy Imdb

If you’ve got chills and they’re multiplying ... then you’ll be excited to know one of the actors from the movie “Grease” is coming to Fresno.

Actor Eddie Deezen, who might be best known for his role as “Eugene” in the movie classic, will host a sing-along screening of the musical July 27 at the Historic Crest Theater.

In addition, Deezen will hold a Q&A and sign autographs.

“Grease,” which came out in 1978, is considered one of the most iconic musical films ever and starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Deezen played a small role in the movie as a nerdy teen who gets picked on occasionally.

Nonetheless, his scenes in the film are quite memorable, including when “Eugene” throws a pie and hits the football coach’s face before one of the “T-Birds” smashes a pie from close range on Deezen’s face.

The sing-along screening is part of the Crest Theater’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“I’d love to see you,” Deezen wrote on his Facebook page. “I look forward to meeting the wonderful folks of Fresno!”