Miss California competitions draw 62 candidates for week of events at Saroyan Theatre

Watch talent rehearsals continue Wednesday morning as the week's events build to Saturday's crowning of Miss California 2020 at Saroyan Theater in Fresno.

The 2019 Miss California competition is back in Fresno this week for the 26th straight year, culminating with a crowning Saturday evening.

Preliminary competition at the Saroyan Theatre is Wednesday and Thursday nights (7-9:15 p.m.) with the televised finals Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. The winner advances to the Miss America competition.

The companion Miss California Outstanding Teen competition is Friday at Saroyan from 7-9 p.m.

The 41 Miss California candidates include three Fresno State students who advanced from central San Joaquin Valley regional competitions: Lauren Herring, Miss City of Fresno; Marion Carpenter, Miss Fresno County; and Meghan Verheul, Miss Kings County. Two are Clovis Community College students: Jacqueline Trafton, Miss Clovis, and Taelor Hire, Miss Tulare County. Others include Marcia Cripps, Miss Central Valley; Gaby Muro, Miss Merced County; Shalei Heflin, Miss Sierra Nevada; and Audrey Showen, Miss Yosemite Valley.

The 21 Outstanding Teen candidates include Katie Kalocsai, Miss Clovis; Kenzie Stafford, Miss Central Valley; Katie Kalocsai, Miss Fresno County; Darian Cunha, Miss Kings County; Jillian Stewart, Miss Merced County; and Lexie Van Os, Miss Tulare County.

Details including ticket information: www.misscalifornia.org.