Entertainment
Ready for ‘Thunder from Down Under’ to come to the Valley?
What a Thunder from Down Under showing looks like
Summer officially arrived this weekend.
And by August, things could really heat up with the “Thunder from Down Under” show coming to the central San Joaquin Valley.
Thunder from Down Under, the Australian all-male dance revue, will take center stage at Chukchansi Gold and Casino for two showings on Aug. 3 (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.).
Considered the longest-running and highest-grossing male revue in the history of Las Vegas, the Thunder from Down Under show incorporates seductive dance routines, provocative costumes and ripped abs galore.
Tickets are sold as general admission only and cost $35 (limited to 20 tickets per order).
The show is marketed as “the perfect girls night outback.”
Comments