New attraction with four water slides opens at Visalia park just in time to beat the heat

Sequoia Springs Splash Park, which is located inside Visalia Adventure Park, will open to the public Saturday (June 15). The new edition features four slides, including a small slide for younger children. Admission is $20, though the park occasionally will run specials for Sequoia Springs Splash Park. Courtesy Visalia Adventure Park

After years of talks about adding a new splash zone at the Visalia Adventure Park, a new water attraction debuted Saturday.

The Visalia park held a soft opening for its new Sequoia Springs Splash Park, a 42-foot megastructure that features four water slides.

Construction on the attraction has been ongoing since January, but wrapped up just in time for the 100-plus degree temperatures in the Valley.





Three of the slides are big, with two enclosed and one open-aired. And a fourth slide is on the smaller side for younger children.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In addition, there are two huge water buckets atop the structure that dumps 900 gallons of water about every five minutes, as well as cannons and spinners throughout the play area.

For those looking to stay dry, the Sequoia Springs Splash Park also comes with an air-conditioned indoor cabana/lounge and a snack bar.

All-day admission to the Sequoia Springs Splash Park is $20 and is a separate fee from other rides and attractions at the Visalia Adventure Park, which is a pay-as-you-play park.

Among the other features at the Visalia Adventure Park are the bumper boats, miniature golf and batting cages.

Visalia Adventure Park, which has been open since 2004, does plan to hold specials on occasion.

The Sequoia Springs Splash Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water used at Sequoia Springs is recycled, drained into a storage tank and treated and reused.