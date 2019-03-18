Long-time TV anchor returns to sports reporting. This time, he’s on the radio with KMJ

When George Takata got a text from the program director at KMJ radio, he assumed it was work-related – that work being at Reedley College, where he is the director of marketing and communications.

He wasn’t expecting a job offer.

“I wasn’t looking for it,” says Takata, who said yes and can be heard 6-9 a.m. each weekday doing sports reports on KMJ radio.

“Today is my week anniversary and I’m happy,” he says.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Takata left the news business (and his spot as sports anchor at KSEE-24) in 2017 after 27 years and can’t see himself going back into reporting full time.

With the KMJ gig, he prerecords each segment, which keeps his schedule free for the job at Reedley College. And there might be opportunity in the future to cover big sports events. That’s if it works in his schedule.

“Why not?” Takata says. “To jump on board with the No. 1 radio station in the Valley is a no-brainer to me.”

Though he’s been out of the business for a few years, Takata says he never stopped following sports, especially the local and regional action. He works at a college with athletics and his friends have children playing high school sports. So, coming back was easy, though it took a while to rediscover the “sportscaster” version of himself for the airwaves.

“I’m a little rusty.”