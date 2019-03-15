‘Yadda, yadda, yadda,’ Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Saroyan Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian who famously drove with President Barack Obama to get coffee and did a quick cameo in the new Vampire Weekend video just this week, is coming to Fresno.
Oh, yeah, he also had that TV show.
The Saroyan Theatre announced a performance from the stand-up May 9. Tickets are $50-$165 and on sale 10 a.m. March 22 at the Selland Arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.
An internet presale starts 10 a.m. March 20.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
This will be Seinfeld’s third stop at the Saroyan. He played the theater in 2012 and 2016.
Seinfeld is a titan in the comedy world. His groundbreaking self-titled sitcom ran for nine seasons in the 1990s and his 2016 comedy tour was one of the highest grossing in the U.S. that year. He also created the breakthrough web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” for the streaming service Crackle. It was eventually picked up by Netflix, with which Seinfeld signed a $100 million deal. His latest special, “Before Jerry Seinfeld,” is streaming on Netflix now.
Comments