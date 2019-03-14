Why Justin Timberlake sang a 90s hit song backstage in the Save Mart Center tunnel area

Justin Timberlake’s performance Wednesday in Fresno wasn’t just any scheduled concert on his “Man of the Woods” Tour.

Wednesday marked exactly one year that Timberlake and his crew “The Tennessee Kids” began the MOTW Tour.

And the former NSYNC lead singer posted Thursday an exclusive video of him and his band celebrating the occasion while backstage in the secured tunnel area of the Save Mart Center.

Singing in harmony, Timberlake and his band perform a quick remix version of the 90s hit song “Anniversary,” originally sang by the group Tony Toni Tone.

“One year ago, we debuted this great show -- it’s our anniversary,” Timberlake says while singing to the beat of Anniversary and modifying the lyrics. “Do you know what today is?

“Hey, Happy Anniversary!”

Timberlake’s post, shared only on Instagram, generated 1 million-plus views in the first 10 hours of it being posted Thursday.

He also wrote in his post: “Thanks for celebrating with us Fresno.”

The concert at the Save Mart Center was nearly sold out, and many who attended the show seemed to leave happy, based on social media reviews.

The night ended with Timberlake sining his popular song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“365 days of greatness!” Timberlake said in another Instagram video that was posted by the Tennessee Kids account. “Yay!”