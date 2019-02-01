Get your boots on: Kacey Musgraves is coming to Paso Robles

Country star Kacey Musgraves is following her arrow to Paso Robles this summer.

The two-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheatre for the first time on Aug. 24.

Her hits include “Follow Your Arrow,” “Merry Go ‘Round,” “Blowin’ Smoke” and “Biscuits.”

The announcement comes roughly a week before Musgraves’ planned performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 10 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. She’s nominated for album of the year and best country album for “Oh, What a World,” best country solo performance for her song “Butterflies” and best country song for “Space Cowboy.”

Musgraves is currently touring in support of “Oh What a World,” which came out in March 2018.

She’s not the only big name coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre this summer. Foreigner kicks off the venue’s concert season June 9, followed by The Avett Brothers on Aug. 18 and Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band on Aug. 31.

Tickets for Musgraves’ Aug. 24 concert cost $45 to $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 via Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.