‘Baby Shark’ coming to Netflix? Run away... Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo!

If your child loves the “Baby Shark” song and watches it over and over on Youtube, you might want to keep the little one away from your Netflix account.
Or you might have more difficulty watching your favorite binge show on the main TV at home.
Because “Baby Shark” … Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo … reportedly is heading to Netflix.
Not just the original musical sing-along, which, by the way, has been viewed more than 2.2 billion times on Youtube in just two years.
New “Baby Shark” short videos are expected to debut on the popular stream service as part of a cartoon TV series, one of the company’s founders told Bloomberg. Netflix has yet to confirm the new Baby Shark series.
SmartStudy Co.’s Pinkfong, the South Korean company responsible for the “Baby Shark” craze, is looking to capitalize on the song’s success and expand into children’s entertainment.
The new Baby Shark cartoon videos could find its way on Netflix as early as March, according to Fatherly.com.
Currently, “Baby Shark” is on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three straight weeks and has peaked as high as No. 32.
Pinkfong may also develop games that work with Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Home voice assistants, according to Bloomberg.
And if “Baby Shark” seems a bit too young for your child, Pinkfong is working on developing content for children between ages 5-8 years old by possibly using penguins.
What makes “Baby Shark” so appealing?
“If you’ve ever heard of ‘Baby Shark,’ you might feel the importance of community,” Seungkyu Lee, a chief financial officer at SmartStudy, told Bloomberg. “In a group, we should walk or swim together.”
Walk together ... swim together ... watch together.
Yup, Mommy and Daddy.
Looks like you’re going to be stuck watching and listening to more “Baby Shark.”
Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo!
