The actor playing Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ was at his concert in Fresno

Actor Taron Egerton, who is playing Elton John in an upcoming film about the singer’s life, saw the iconic performer live in Fresno on Tuesday night.
Egerton shared a post on Instagram seated at John’s piano before the start of the concert at the Save Mart Center, writing that he was “warming up E’s piano stool for him.”
“What can I say?” Egerton continued. “He’d be lost without me.”
Egerton will play John in the movie “Rocketman” to be released in theaters May 31.
Some of the responses to Egerton’s post: “That’s crazy. I wanna be him” and “OMG I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”
John is retiring when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ends in 2021.
