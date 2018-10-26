SheReady! Are you? Tiffany Haddish brings comedy tour to Fresno

Tiffany Haddish is the funniest person alive right now.

So says the headline in Vanity Fair, at least. And also the vast number of fans and followers (4 million of Instagrarm) she’s picked up for being on television (that time she hosted Saturday Night Live) and in movies (most recently Kevin Hart’s “Night School”).

In December, Haddish is taking the laughs on the road, with her #SheReady tour, which stops March 2 at the Warnors Theatre.

Tickets for the show are $50-$150 and go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 2. Special VIP package, which include a meet-and-greet and pre-show cocktail party, are available now online at www.tiffanyhaddish.com. There is also an artist presale.

While the theater is known for hosting live music, it has its share of comedians, too.

On Saturday, it hosts the Central Valley Comedy Competition (there’s $10,000 in prizes). Comedian Chris D’Elia performs Dec. 14.

Tiffany Haddish Tour Dates