Controversial radio host brings his conspiracy theorist brand of talk to Fresno

Alex Jones, the rant-loving radio host and conspiracy theorist behind the website Infowars, is now on the airwaves in Fresno.
In a video announcement on Wednesday, Jones said his syndicated radio show has been picked up by the conservative TalkRadio 1680 KGED. The Alex Jones Radio show can be heard daily from 2-4 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
Jones long has been a controversial media figure for pushing outlandish theories (and not the one about him being the late comedian Bill Hicks). He was sued by the families of the victims of Sandy Hook school shooting after he claimed it to be a hoax. He also made headlines with his divorce trial last year.
In September, he had two accounts permanently suspended from Twitter —and the social media platform is still blocking accounts associated with the radio host.
Jones’ announcement was a bit of publicity for KGED and its new lineup of programing. Also with Jones, the station added a syndicated show from Michael Savage and two live local shows; “Frontline America with Ben Bergquam” and “No P.C. With Jerris Lee.”
Bergquam runs the media Facebook page, “Frontline America.”
Rounding out the schedule are shows from Laura Ingraham, Jonathan Keller, Lance Cardoza, Jim Franklin, Hugh Hewitt, Guillermo Moreno, Larry Elder and Dave Ramsey.
The station, which recently upgraded its studio in Fresno’s Tower District, is operated by Moreno and bills itself as the only locally owned talk radio station.
